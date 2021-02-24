|
Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up: Ultimate X-Spanse In-Hand Im
Via Geek Culture on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up: Ultimate X-Spanse. This figure is the latest entry in the Transformers Collaborative line which brings us a transformable*X-Jet from the X-Men animated series. Robot mode shows details and parts inspired by Cyclops uniform, and includes three blast effects (one of them is a triple blast similar to Wolverines claws), and a Wolverine and Sabertooth figurines. To top it all, Ultimate X-Spanse comes in a very nice retro-packaging that will sure catch your 90s nostalgia. The images let us see a » Continue Reading.
