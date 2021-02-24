Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Entertainment One Looking For An Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager For Transforme
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 07:52 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,184
Entertainment One Looking For An Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager For Transforme


Hasbro owned subsidiary eOne is looking for an*Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager for Transformers &#38; Power Rangers. “Calling all brand marketers who want to work on amazing action adventure brands! We are now hiring an Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager to execute and deliver the brand marketing strategies on both Power Rangers and Transformers! Working alongside the Director, this role will focus on ensuring the successful execution of integrated marketing campaigns that develop brand awareness, affinity, and engagement on a local level, safeguarding seamless story to shelf scheduling and amplifying promotions across the brand blueprint.” You can check out rest of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Entertainment One Looking For An Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager For Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers RiD 2001 Constructicons - Instructions & Packaging ONLY
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Ironhide MP27 Takara Authentic
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP -16 Frenzy&Buzzsaw Misb Authentic
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Optimus Prime
Transformers
10 TRANSFORMERS Lot 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.