Entertainment One Looking For An Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager For Transforme
Hasbro owned subsidiary eOne is looking for an*Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager for Transformers & Power Rangers. “Calling all brand marketers who want to work on amazing action adventure brands! We are now hiring an Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager to execute and deliver the brand marketing strategies on both Power Rangers and Transformers! Working alongside the Director, this role will focus on ensuring the successful execution of integrated marketing campaigns that develop brand awareness, affinity, and engagement on a local level, safeguarding seamless story to shelf scheduling and amplifying promotions across the brand blueprint.” You can check out rest of the » Continue Reading.
The post Entertainment One Looking For An Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager For Transformers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
