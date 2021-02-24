Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,184

Hasbro owned subsidiary eOne is looking for an*Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager for Transformers & Power Rangers. “Calling all brand marketers who want to work on amazing action adventure brands! We are now hiring an Entertainment Brand Marketing Manager to execute and deliver the brand marketing strategies on both Power Rangers and Transformers! Working alongside the Director, this role will focus on ensuring the successful execution of integrated marketing campaigns that develop brand awareness, affinity, and engagement on a local level, safeguarding seamless story to shelf scheduling and amplifying promotions across the brand blueprint.” You can check out rest of the



