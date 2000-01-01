Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 02-23-2021, 02:17 PM   #11
Ozrein
Stunticon
Ozrein's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 1,950
Re: Exclamation of intense frustration
Quote:
Originally Posted by cr3d1t View Post
Fuck

Attachment 48631

Anybody want a slightly used ER Prowl?

Also, anybody selling an ER Prowl?
Oh it's just like my G1 Prowl. See it's G1 accurate, not a flaw. :P
Old 02-23-2021, 08:50 PM   #12
ngnaw
Armada
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 620
Re: Exclamation of intense frustration
See if they make a KO of this mold and try to get that cheaper part to replace it?
Old 02-23-2021, 09:11 PM   #13
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Autobotz24's Ebay Auctions
Autobotz24's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Georgetown, ON
Posts: 1,046
Re: Exclamation of intense frustration
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ozrein View Post
Oh it's just like my G1 Prowl. See it's G1 accurate, not a flaw. :P
Hahahahaha!
Oh damn, that's so sad and true that I couldn't help but laugh
Old Yesterday, 01:18 AM   #14
imfallenangel
Armada
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 696
Re: Exclamation of intense frustration
Sorry to hear and see this..

And yet you get people that argue about how solid and great every figures are every time anyone dares say to be careful as this can happen simply because of cheap stuff Habro does.

So many figures that I hate to transform and do it with velvet gloves because I've developed a phobia as I've had several break on me in the last few years regardless how gentle I am with them.
Old Yesterday, 07:19 AM   #15
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Scrapper6's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,395
Re: Exclamation of intense frustration
This is why, when I hold the Datsuns to transform, I don't hold them by the back. Even then I suspect this could happen to all of them eventually, Hasbro learned nothing from TR Wierdwolf, you don't make a crucial pin joint area out of thin, thin transparent plastic. It just won't hold up to any sort of rough or even regular play.
