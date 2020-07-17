|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Christiansen Bumblebee Concept Art
Ken Christiansen continues
sharing gems from his extensive Transformers Card Game, character and packaging portfolio, with the elusive Netflix
Walmart Exclusive Deluxe Bumblebee taking its turn on the robot mode concept art stage
. Take the gallery for a spin after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
