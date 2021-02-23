|
Transformers Rescue Bots Jumbo Jet Racer Optimus Prime Revealed
Via Comicbook.com
*we can share for you images of the upcoming*Transformers Rescue Bots Jumbo Jet Racer Optimus Prime figure. While the Rescue Bots cartoon may have already finished, it seems Hasbro is still releasing figure for this line. This time, we have a big Optimus Prime figure which can transform into a big jet which also works as a playset. It will retail for*$39.99 and scheduled for release in Spring 2021. Read on for the product description: Little heroes can imagine going on daring missions with one of their favorite TRANSFORMERS characters! The 15-inch OPTIMUS PRIME figure converts from jet » Continue Reading.
