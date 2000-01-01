Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
>
Transformers Video Reviews
Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
02-22-2021, 07:33 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,828
Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
We rev up for this week's top 10! The votes have all be counted and these are the Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes as voted on by fans all across social media!
https://youtu.be/IL89FX9Kfy8
GotBot
02-22-2021, 08:12 PM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,838
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
G2 sideswipe
G1 sideswipe
Alternators sideswipe
The end
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
02-22-2021, 09:11 PM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,654
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
Who
hasn't
had a sports car altmode by this point?
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
02-23-2021, 03:52 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,828
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
RNSrobot
G2 sideswipe
G1 sideswipe
Alternators sideswipe
The end
LMAO...that's not ten and all only 1 character,lol.
02-23-2021, 03:52 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,828
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Who
hasn't
had a sports car altmode by this point?
EXACTLY! Which made the voting that much more challenging.
