02-22-2021, 07:33 PM
GotBot
Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
We rev up for this week's top 10! The votes have all be counted and these are the Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes as voted on by fans all across social media!

https://youtu.be/IL89FX9Kfy8
02-22-2021, 08:12 PM
RNSrobot
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
G2 sideswipe
G1 sideswipe
Alternators sideswipe
The end
02-22-2021, 09:11 PM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
Who hasn't had a sports car altmode by this point?
02-23-2021, 03:52 PM
GotBot
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
G2 sideswipe
G1 sideswipe
Alternators sideswipe
The end
LMAO...that's not ten and all only 1 character,lol.
02-23-2021, 03:52 PM
GotBot
Re: Top 10 Transformers Characters with Sports Car Alt Modes
Quote:
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot View Post
Who hasn't had a sports car altmode by this point?
EXACTLY! Which made the voting that much more challenging.
