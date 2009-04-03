|
Re: Shout Factory ?Going Out Of Print? Sale ? Several Transformers Titles Available
If you have Amazon Prime, you can get Beast Machines (the complete series) on DVD from Amazon for less than what it would cost to purchase and ship from Shout after USD to CAD conversion.
Since it is going out of print, I just ordered a copy from Amazon.
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-B...4108082&sr=8-1
