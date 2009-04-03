Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 02-23-2021, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Shout Factory "Going Out Of Print" Sale – Several Transformers Titles Available


American home video and music company Shout Factory have announced a new "Going Out Of Print" sale via their website and including several Transformers titles. This sale also means that Shout Factory's license for these titles are expiring and no more are going to be made. It's a good chance to grab some official video material for your library. All of them are only available in DVD format. Transformers: The Japanese Collection Transformers: The Headmasters Transformers: Masterforce Transformers: Victory Beast Wars Season 1 & a compilation title. Beast Machines The Complete Series (Season 1 & 2) Robots In Disguise 2015 Season

The post Shout Factory "Going Out Of Print" Sale – Several Transformers Titles Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old 02-23-2021, 03:22 PM
Magnimus
Re: Shout Factory "Going Out Of Print" Sale – Several Transformers Titles Available
If you have Amazon Prime, you can get Beast Machines (the complete series) on DVD from Amazon for less than what it would cost to purchase and ship from Shout after USD to CAD conversion.

Since it is going out of print, I just ordered a copy from Amazon.

https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-B...4108082&sr=8-1
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
