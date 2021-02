Zeta Toys Zeta EX-15/16/17 (Masterpiece Scale Seekers) Prototype

Third Party company Zeta Toys, via their Facebook account, have uploaded images of the gray prototype of their Zeta EX-15/16/17 (Masterpiece Scale Seekers). 3P collectors may recognize that this is in fact the previously seen Toyworld Masterpiece Seeker mold we had seen while back in 2016 but it was never released. Zeta Toys will finally release this interesting Starscream/Thundercracker/Skywarp alternative for the Masterpiece scale for those who don't look for the cartoon-accuracy design of recent releases.