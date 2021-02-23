Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-23-2021, 01:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Zeta Toys Zeta EX-15/16/17 (Masterpiece Scale Seekers) Prototype


Third Party company Zeta Toys, via their*Facebook account, have uploaded images of the gray prototype of their*Zeta EX-15/16/17 (Masterpiece Scale Seekers).* 3P collectors may recognize that this is in fact the previously seen Toyworld Masterpiece Seeker mold we had seen while back in 2016 but it was never released. Zeta Toys will finally release this interesting Starscream/Thundercracker/Skywarp alternative for the Masterpiece scale for those who don’t look for the cartoon-accuracy design of recent releases. Check all the mirrored images after the break and stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zeta Toys Zeta EX-15/16/17 (Masterpiece Scale Seekers) Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



02-23-2021, 02:04 PM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Zeta Toys Zeta EX-15/16/17 (Masterpiece Scale Seekers) Prototype
It has a lot of the same problems as the MP-11 (wonky body proportions, head too small, etc.) I like how flat the bottom is in vehicle mode, though.
