Old 02-22-2021, 09:47 PM   #1
kg123
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: van
Posts: 94
Haslab Unicron
Hey y'all,

UPDATE SOLD Thanks for the interest everyone

I pre-ordered this before the days of Covid and no longer have the room for this big guy.

I'm looking to sell at cost for anyone interested. Ideally I'd ship this directly to you from my order (instead of relaying through me) but this option will have to be investigated with Haslab.

Partial trades could be considered but not looking for much these days - interested in some of the newer FT stuff.

The cost was 677.58 USD so to you it would be $852 CAD plus any paypal fees.

A member here asked a good question about potential Duties - according to the following page it looks like Duties were included at the time of checkout: https://hasbropulse.com/pages/orders-shipping-tracking

Feedback
Last edited by kg123; 02-23-2021 at 01:43 AM.
kg123 is offline
Old 02-23-2021, 01:38 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,273
Re: Haslab Unicron
I'm interested but not till after Wednesday as I am selling majority of my collection.
And won't know the funds cost till then.
I'll pm
alternatorfan is offline
