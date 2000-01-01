02-22-2021, 09:47 PM #1 kg123 Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2008 Location: van Posts: 94 Haslab Unicron



UPDATE SOLD Thanks for the interest everyone



I pre-ordered this before the days of Covid and no longer have the room for this big guy.



I'm looking to sell at cost for anyone interested. Ideally I'd ship this directly to you from my order (instead of relaying through me) but this option will have to be investigated with Haslab.



Partial trades could be considered but not looking for much these days - interested in some of the newer FT stuff.



The cost was 677.58 USD so to you it would be $852 CAD plus any paypal fees.



A member here asked a good question about potential Duties - according to the following page it looks like Duties were included at the time of checkout:



And won't know the funds cost till then.

I'll pm

