|
Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Optimus Prime Prototype
Super 7, via their YouTube channel
, have uploaded a video showing off their*Transformers Ultimates Optimus Prime prototype. The video reveals our first look at the resin prototype of this new non-transforming action figure line. We can also get an idea on how the articulation and poseability works on this mold. The mold will even have ab crunch articulation and a wide range or movement. Keep in mind that this is still an early fragile prototype, so we are yet to see the full range of articulation of this figure. You can check images of all the*<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/01/29/super-7-transformers-ultimates-revealed-starscream-optimus-prime-bombshell-and-bonzaitron-427965">Super 7 Transformers » Continue Reading.
The post Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Optimus Prime Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca