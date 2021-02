02-22-2021, 02:11 PM #1 Amandahugnkiss Machine War Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 297 Whirl I tried looking for a Cyberverse Whirl online, but all I could find was a turbo changer that's only one or two steps. Are there any Cyberverse Whirls with more steps than that? 02-22-2021, 02:28 PM #2 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,733 Re: Whirl Quote: Amandahugnkiss Originally Posted by I tried looking for a Cyberverse Whirl online, but all I could find was a turbo changer that's only one or two steps. Are there any Cyberverse Whirls with more steps than that?



However I can confidently say that the 1 step changer version is great!!! A rare gem in the Cyberverse line. Not for Cyberverse.However I can confidently say that the 1 step changer version is great!!! A rare gem in the Cyberverse line. 02-22-2021, 03:11 PM #3 Amandahugnkiss Machine War Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 297 Re: Whirl I'm not excited about the one steps so what other Whirls are out right now that aren't Cyberverse since that's all they're offering. I saw a Cyberverse Whirl one step at Wal-Mart and gave it a ho hum I pass because I like to buy Transformers with more than just one or two steps. 02-22-2021, 05:11 PM #4 delrue Beasty Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 369 Re: Whirl The One-Step is the only Whirl out there right now. 02-22-2021, 05:15 PM #5 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,733 Re: Whirl Quote: delrue Originally Posted by The One-Step is the only Whirl out there right now.



If you want a G1-esque Whirl, your best bet is to get the Generations version from a couple years ago. This^If you want a G1-esque Whirl, your best bet is to get the Generations version from a couple years ago. 02-22-2021, 05:17 PM #6 delrue Beasty Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 369 Re: Whirl And they have the Rescue Bots version of Whirl to carry the name for trademark so G1 Whirls just don't get made that often. Probably be another 4 or 5 years before we see another G1 style Whirl. 02-22-2021, 05:39 PM #7 Amandahugnkiss Machine War Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 297 Re: Whirl Well from what I've heard the G1 version is pretty hard to transform. I know there's a tiny turbo changer version of him, but that would be pretty hard to find. I went looking and found a Lockdown that I'm hoping to get, and I showed it to my mom and asked her to get it for me with the promise that I'll pay her if she does. No I don't live with her. I'm a might short when it comes to Deluxe class Decepticons so Lockdown would be nice.

