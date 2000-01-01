Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 02-22-2021, 04:59 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 473
Daft Punk retires from music
https://variety.com/2021/music/news/...ms-1234912186/

Thanks for the (random access) memories.

Old 02-22-2021, 05:27 PM   #2
steamwhistle
Cybertron
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,128
Re: Daft Punk retires from music
Dang...

Not a huge fan here, but certainly appreciated their work.
