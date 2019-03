Transformers: War For Cybertron Netflix Series Info From TFcon Los Angeles 2019

Transformers: War For Cybertron Netflix Series writer Brandon Easton attended *TFcon Los Angeles 2019 to let the fans know about their upcoming series. We've summarized all the info which came our way thanks to Wreckette: Season 1 will consist of 6 episodes. Each episode will have a running time of 22 minutes. Brandon Easton has written over half the season. The series will be directed at older fans of the franchise, and will be very dark in tone. The story will feature lasting effects on canon. Animation is taking inspiration from the hit Netflix show Knights Of Sidonia (also from