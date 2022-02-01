Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Wanted Items
Looking for RID 2001 Optimus
Medic
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario, London
Posts: 179
Looking for RID 2001 Optimus
Hey guy,
I'm looking for RID 2001 Optimus cab with a good red chrome chest, and the gun.
Also looking for Sam's club rid 2001 ultra Magnus and Optimus.
Thank for the help.
