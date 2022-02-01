Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for RID 2001 Optimus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:07 AM   #1
Medic
Generation 2
Medic's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario, London
Posts: 179
Looking for RID 2001 Optimus
Hey guy,

I'm looking for RID 2001 Optimus cab with a good red chrome chest, and the gun.

Also looking for Sam's club rid 2001 ultra Magnus and Optimus.

Thank for the help.

Medic
Medic is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Timelines BotCon 2014 Star Seeker Pirate Hunter (Complete)
Transformers
1983 Hasbro Takara Japan Blue Jet Transformer
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Gobots G1 Crasher Mr-20 Porsche Figure Transformer 1983
Transformers
Vintage transformers Helicopter . G1 spinister targetmasters 1988 hasbro takara
Transformers
Transformers Botbots Series 3 Choc-o-Lawless, Disgusto, Strike Four, Citrus
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 SWEEP Voyager Class The Movie Generation 1 G1 NISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom CYCLONUS Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.