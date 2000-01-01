Today, 10:57 AM #1 chans formers raff ow roud Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: calgary alberta Posts: 7,297 titans return beast machines tankor

the original titan was reculpted.

in the process,the whole original hardheadface was carefully cut apart and had the whole center section removed.

then a mcdonalds beastmachines tankor was butchered up.

salvaged from it was the forehead and mouth armor.

this was in turn fused to the titan master,then autobody putty was used to fill any ugly gaps left over.

the shoulder cannon from the mcdorks version was cut down and had a 3/16" post screwed and glued to it too.

the bot mode chest was resculpted with new bits fused and puttied to it,taken from the same mcdorks tankor.

the shoulders were also beefed up with more armor,just to help bring him a bit further away from a basic hardhead/tankor repaint.

new rocket/missile pods were fused to his legs too.

like others have done,the titan master was painted up like beastwars rhinox,though my version also adds a tiny chunk of fused styrene to his chin,just to simulate rhinox's rock jaw depicted in the mainframe show.

a custom hand held circular saw was fabricated so that it's usable in both modes,front mounted saw ala beast machines voyager tankor,and in bot mode,when held,it's made to look like a part of his forearms.

originally I had a mock up of him with "triangular" treads from the knees down but in order for it to work,he would have had to be a parts former and his tank mode would have suffered greatly.

glad I scrapped that idea.















































this bot was done a few months ago too,like the last custom,ive only now had time to do a shoot/post pics.the original titan was reculpted.in the process,the whole original hardheadface was carefully cut apart and had the whole center section removed.then a mcdonalds beastmachines tankor was butchered up.salvaged from it was the forehead and mouth armor.this was in turn fused to the titan master,then autobody putty was used to fill any ugly gaps left over.the shoulder cannon from the mcdorks version was cut down and had a 3/16" post screwed and glued to it too.the bot mode chest was resculpted with new bits fused and puttied to it,taken from the same mcdorks tankor.the shoulders were also beefed up with more armor,just to help bring him a bit further away from a basic hardhead/tankor repaint.new rocket/missile pods were fused to his legs too.like others have done,the titan master was painted up like beastwars rhinox,though my version also adds a tiny chunk of fused styrene to his chin,just to simulate rhinox's rock jaw depicted in the mainframe show.a custom hand held circular saw was fabricated so that it's usable in both modes,front mounted saw ala beast machines voyager tankor,and in bot mode,when held,it's made to look like a part of his forearms.originally I had a mock up of him with "triangular" treads from the knees down but in order for it to work,he would have had to be a parts former and his tank mode would have suffered greatly.glad I scrapped that idea.

now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.

__________________now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it. Today, 11:08 AM #2 RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 649 Re: titans return beast machines tankor Very nice work my friend! I dig it! The color layout on the chest kinda reminds me of IDW Fort Max too!

Current Wants

Kreo Menasor and Computron sets

Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron







Feedback Thread __________________

Tags titans return tankor

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

