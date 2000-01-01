this bot was done a few months ago too,like the last custom,ive only now had time to do a shoot/post pics.
the original titan was reculpted.
in the process,the whole original hardheadface was carefully cut apart and had the whole center section removed.
then a mcdonalds beastmachines tankor was butchered up.
salvaged from it was the forehead and mouth armor.
this was in turn fused to the titan master,then autobody putty was used to fill any ugly gaps left over.
the shoulder cannon from the mcdorks version was cut down and had a 3/16" post screwed and glued to it too.
the bot mode chest was resculpted with new bits fused and puttied to it,taken from the same mcdorks tankor.
the shoulders were also beefed up with more armor,just to help bring him a bit further away from a basic hardhead/tankor repaint.
new rocket/missile pods were fused to his legs too.
like others have done,the titan master was painted up like beastwars rhinox,though my version also adds a tiny chunk of fused styrene to his chin,just to simulate rhinox's rock jaw depicted in the mainframe show.
a custom hand held circular saw was fabricated so that it's usable in both modes,front mounted saw ala beast machines voyager tankor,and in bot mode,when held,it's made to look like a part of his forearms.
originally I had a mock up of him with "triangular" treads from the knees down but in order for it to work,he would have had to be a parts former and his tank mode would have suffered greatly.
glad I scrapped that idea.