Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds titans return beast machines tankor
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:57 AM   #1
chans formers
raff ow roud
chans formers's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: calgary alberta
Posts: 7,297
titans return beast machines tankor
this bot was done a few months ago too,like the last custom,ive only now had time to do a shoot/post pics.
the original titan was reculpted.
in the process,the whole original hardheadface was carefully cut apart and had the whole center section removed.
then a mcdonalds beastmachines tankor was butchered up.
salvaged from it was the forehead and mouth armor.
this was in turn fused to the titan master,then autobody putty was used to fill any ugly gaps left over.
the shoulder cannon from the mcdorks version was cut down and had a 3/16" post screwed and glued to it too.
the bot mode chest was resculpted with new bits fused and puttied to it,taken from the same mcdorks tankor.
the shoulders were also beefed up with more armor,just to help bring him a bit further away from a basic hardhead/tankor repaint.
new rocket/missile pods were fused to his legs too.
like others have done,the titan master was painted up like beastwars rhinox,though my version also adds a tiny chunk of fused styrene to his chin,just to simulate rhinox's rock jaw depicted in the mainframe show.
a custom hand held circular saw was fabricated so that it's usable in both modes,front mounted saw ala beast machines voyager tankor,and in bot mode,when held,it's made to look like a part of his forearms.
originally I had a mock up of him with "triangular" treads from the knees down but in order for it to work,he would have had to be a parts former and his tank mode would have suffered greatly.
glad I scrapped that idea.























__________________
now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.
chans formers is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:08 AM   #2
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 649
Re: titans return beast machines tankor
Very nice work my friend! I dig it! The color layout on the chest kinda reminds me of IDW Fort Max too!
__________________
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron



Feedback Thread
RaidenisOP is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
titans return tankor

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Mp-10 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Mix Lot- Complete, Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers G1 JETFIRE. 100% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:38 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.