And we have our second production update of the successful and highly anticipated*Transformers Victory Saber HasLab. Hasbro Pulse website
*have updated some images and information about the necessary tools to create all the pieces for both Star Saber and Victory Leo. ?As you can see from these images, the tools for Victory Saber are being prepped. Tools are giant slabs of steel, sculpted with laser etching to cut piece cavities in the molds. At this point in the process, tools will be polished and cleaned in order to make sure all of the pieces come out of the molds intact. » Continue Reading.
The post HasLab Transformers Victory Saber Backer Update #2: Ready for Tool Start!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...