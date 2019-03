Transformers Tranding Card Game: Espionage Battle Card Details

The official Transformers Trading Card Facebook *has uploaded a note by*Ken Nagle, Design Lead for Transformers TCG,*with a complete description, effects, and how to use the Espionage battle card effectively in the game. The Espionage card, featuring a great Cybertronian Skywarp art, was tested in Wave 1, but now it has been improved to another level*in Wave 2 after introducing the green battle icon (After a battle, you can swap a card in your hand with one of your flipped green cards). Check out all the interview here *or you can click on the bar to read and comment on