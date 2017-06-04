Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,862
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Knight Armor Turbo Changer Wave 01 At Peruvian Retail


Transformers Peru reports that Knight Armor Turbo Changer Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock*were found during the presentation of TLK toys at Tottus, Jockey Plaza in Lima, Peru. The figures were available together with TLK Premier Edition Voyager and Deluxe Wave 1 (these ones hit stores a few weeks ago). They are priced 104 Nuevos Soles which is 31.79 Dollars aproximately. They are available at Tai Loy Stores too.* We hope this means that the figures will hit other Latin American Retails soon. You can click on the bar to see the pictures which include &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Knight Armor Turbo Changer Wave 01 At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
