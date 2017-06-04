Transformers Peru
reports that Knight Armor Turbo Changer Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock*were found during the presentation of TLK toys at Tottus, Jockey Plaza in Lima, Peru. The figures were available together with TLK Premier Edition Voyager and Deluxe Wave 1 (these ones hit stores a few weeks ago). They are priced 104 Nuevos Soles which is 31.79 Dollars aproximately. They are available at Tai Loy Stores too.* We hope this means that the figures will hit other Latin American Retails soon. You can click on the bar to see the pictures which include » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Knight Armor Turbo Changer Wave 01 At Peruvian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...