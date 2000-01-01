Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WTB: KO G1 Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #1
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Miraculous Galvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 31
WTB: KO G1 Transformers
Hey guys,
I have a bit of an odd request,
looking for boxed G1 KO transformers, preferably optimus prime, soundwave, shockwave, astrotrain or any dinobot.

I've seen some on ebay, although don't really know if I can wait for 2-3 weeks for them to arrive,

thanks!!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformers%20G1%20-%20Grimlock-%20KO%20Version_1153.jpg Views: 3 Size: 67.0 KB ID: 40152   Click image for larger version Name: KO OP G1 .jpg Views: 3 Size: 13.9 KB ID: 40153   Click image for larger version Name: ko g1 soundwave.jpg Views: 3 Size: 13.2 KB ID: 40154   Click image for larger version Name: KO G1 astrotrain.jpg Views: 3 Size: 8.2 KB ID: 40155  
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077
Miraculous Galvatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
g1 transformers, knock off, optimus prime, soundwave

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Masterpiece Transformers Devastator TOYWORLD Constructor BURDEN TWC 03
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Gears MP scale 3rd party figure Badcube Grump New MISB
Transformers
transformers masterpiece starscream
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue LOT 5
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Bruticus UT M-02 Gahzranka G1 Swindle figure USED
Transformers
Large Transformers Battle Beasts Lot- 10 Beasts, 2 Vehicles/Chariots, 10 Weapons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.