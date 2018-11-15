|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Web Based Retro Video Game Revealed
The official website for Transformers: Bumblebee movie has released
a brand new web based video game for fans to enjoy. The game is modeled after PC games of the late 80s with 8bit sound. Named as ‘The Adventure of Bumblebee‘, the player must duck and jump through various obstacles to collect fuel (gas), Energon and cassettes. Sector 7, Decepticon Shatter and Dropkick acts as the villains for this game. For every 20 Energon Cubes you collect, Shatter or Dropkick will make a brief appearance. For each 5 levels the player complete, a Boss Fight will take place between Bumblebee » Continue Reading.
