Super_Megatron
Newage Toys H9C Agamemnon (Legends Scaled Marvel Comic G1 Megatron) Color Prototype


Newage Toys Facebook have revealed a new variant of their H9 Agamemnon Legends scaled G1 Megatron. Newage Toys is bringing their impressive cartoon-accurate Megatron for the Legends scale now in G1 Marvel comic colors with metallic finishing. A very nice alternative for collectors and another addition to all the different variants of this mold. Price and release date are yet to be revealed, but you can see all the images after the jump.

The post Newage Toys H9C Agamemnon (Legends Scaled Marvel Comic G1 Megatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



