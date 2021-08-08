Third Party company Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account
, have revealed images of their next Legends scale figure: H27G David. This figure is a shiny gold redeco of Newage?s*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime)
*inspired by the classic G1 episode “The Golden Lagoon”. All weapons and extra parts also feature the new gold deco, even the trailer and Roller. A very nice addition to the rest of*H27 David variants.
.*We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this » Continue Reading.
The post Newage H27G David (Legends Scale Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...