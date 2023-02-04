Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Updated Wave Breakdowns for 2023 Legacy Evolution & Studio Series Waves 3 & 4


TFW’s Jtprime17 has come to us this morning with some updated wave breakdown listings for the 2023 Legacy Evolution and Studio Series lineups. Check them out below! “Updated wave breakdowns for legacy evo wave 3 and 4. What?s interesting is voyager Ramjet PR is listed in neither assortments but is still listed across multiple store systems. I?ll keep y?all posted if I get anymore info on his availability. Wave 3: July Core: Skar x2 Swoop x2 Starscream PR x2 Grimlock x2 Deluxe: Beachcomber x2 Devcon x2 Axelgreese x2 Tarantulas PR x2 Voyager: Nemesis Leo x2 Dirge PR x1 Leader: Armada &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Updated Wave Breakdowns for 2023 Legacy Evolution & Studio Series Waves 3 & 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



