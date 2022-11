Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,226

IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4



Flamewar knows what Megatron wants: Victory, The Titan, Autobot destruction. The best way to prove herself is to secure all that for him, no matter the cost – right? Find out more via the 5-page preview of Shattered Glass II issue #4, due in shops for this week’s New Comic Book Day, then discuss the story with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator



The post







More... Flamewar knows what Megatron wants: Victory, The Titan, Autobot destruction. The best way to prove herself is to secure all that for him, no matter the cost – right? Find out more via the 5-page preview of Shattered Glass II issue #4, due in shops for this week’s New Comic Book Day, then discuss the story with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Danny Lore (Author), Dan Khanna (Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Ashleigh Phillips (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist)The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________