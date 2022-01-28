Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky In-Hand Images


Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we can share new in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky. This is a completely new mold for the Studio Series Core class and brings a good representation of Spike in his “transformable” exo-suit. Robot mode is cartoon-accurate and shows a decent range of articulation. To our surprise you can even move the head that’s inside the helmet and he can configure his arms as laser guns and attach the blast effects included with the figure. Spike’s “vehicle mode” is easy to transform but not so simple as we may have &#187; Continue Reading.

#2
justprime
Re: Transformers Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky In-Hand Images
spike cant see,.. no eyes,details hasbro details would be nice maybe justify price hike.
