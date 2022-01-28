Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Official Images &
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,779
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Official Images &


Via Yolopark social media channels we can share for you new images and details of the official release of the*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. As we can see from the images, this model kit will come with colored plastic parts (similar to other Yolopark PLAMO model kits). This model kit features a very nice amount of detail and a high level of poseability. We don?t have to confused this PLAMO release with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Official Images & Release appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:15 PM   #2
justprime
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,514
Re: Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Official Imag
hope they do an accurate cybertron version as well,.. not many versions I can think of out there
justprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Groundbreaker With Belt
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS WFC-GS25 TRANSMUTATE EXCLUSIVE.
Transformers
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro Set (2014) - Import - NEW in Pkg
Transformers
Transformers G1 Repugnus Mint No Gun Sparktacon Sparks Like New
Transformers
transformers titans return trypticon
Transformers
2014 Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seeker Squadron - Dirge, Ramjet, Thrust
Transformers
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.