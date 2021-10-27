Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,354

Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Size Class Assortments



Courtesy of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you information about the Transformers Rise Of The Beasts size class assortments. Beside the usual Deluxe class size we have quite interesting details about 4 more classes for the upcming movie toys classes: Tra MV7 battler ast (3 inch) EAN: F3895 Product Number: 5010993952120 Tra MV7 Combiner ast (5 inch) EAN: 5010993959082 Product number: F3898 Tra MV7 1 step ast (4.5 inch) EAN: 5010993960736 Product number: F3896 Tra MV7 Weaponizer ast (5 inch) EAN: 5010993960026 We are yet to see images of these toys, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for



Courtesy of our very own Jtprime17 we can share for you information about the Transformers Rise Of The Beasts size class assortments. Beside the usual Deluxe class size we have quite interesting details about 4 more classes for the upcming movie toys classes: Tra MV7 battler ast (3 inch) EAN: F3895 Product Number: 5010993952120 Tra MV7 Combiner ast (5 inch) EAN: 5010993959082 Product number: F3898 Tra MV7 1 step ast (4.5 inch) EAN: 5010993960736 Product number: F3896 Tra MV7 Weaponizer ast (5 inch) EAN: 5010993960026 We are yet to see images of these toys, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for





