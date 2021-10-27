Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,354

New Transformers Selects Lift Ticket Revealed at 1027 Hasbro Pulse Premium Event



Hasbro Pulse’s 1027 Premium Event is underway and they have a new batch of Transformers toy reveals, including Lift Ticket Selects.* A new box design will be used and Black Zarak will also utilize it to kick the Legacy Selects line off! Check it out after the break and let us know what you think of the new reveals in the discussion thread!



