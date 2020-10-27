Days after the initial reveal
we have several additional photos of the upcoming ThreeZero Bumblebee from The Last Knight. These images come from several site sponsors and Dengeki
Bumbleebe Feature LED eyes, 60 points of articulation 4 sets of hands, battlemask, cannon, hammer, and display stand. Bumblebee stands about 22cm/8.5in and retails for about $180 and will be out in Spring 2021.
