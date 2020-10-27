Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
ThreeZero DLX Scale Transformers The Last Knight Bumblebee Additional Photos


Days after the initial reveal we have several additional photos of the upcoming ThreeZero Bumblebee from The Last Knight. These images come from several site sponsors and Dengeki. Bumbleebe Feature LED eyes, 60 points of articulation 4 sets of hands, battlemask, cannon, hammer, and display stand. Bumblebee stands about 22cm/8.5in and retails for about $180 and will be out in Spring 2021. Check out the images after the jump and share your thoughts in the thread. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.hlj.com/">Hobby &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero DLX Scale Transformers The Last Knight Bumblebee Additional Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



