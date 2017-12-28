Brendan Cahill has posted the artwork for his retailer exclusive cover to Transformers VS Visionaries issue 3 on his Twitter
. The artwork for this one is quite cool, featuring the reimagined version of the Visionaries wizard character, Merklynn, in a meditative pose channeling his sorcerous powers – and Waspinator copying his pose, though without the energy crackle. It’s always great to see Waspinator get some attention, and this cover shows a side of him we do not always get to see. Be sure to check it out – and also, take a look at Brendan’s lineart
, if you » Continue Reading.
