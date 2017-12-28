Via Clement Soh Photography
on Facebook, we can share a few additional images of the Power of the Primes Battleslash and Roadtrap Legends class figures, who unite to form the Duocon, Battletrap. For his outing in Power of the Primes, Hasbro has developed Battletrap’s two components into full-on Transformers in their own right, who then merge into the Generation 1 homaging Duocon. These images give a bit more focus on the individual robots where our previous coverage was focused mainly on the combined mode, as well as showing a couple of new angles on that combined Duocon form. Check » Continue Reading.
