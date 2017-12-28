Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Power of the Primes Battleslash, Roadtrap, and Battletrap Additional Images


Via Clement Soh Photography on Facebook, we can share a few additional images of the Power of the Primes Battleslash and Roadtrap Legends class figures, who unite to form the Duocon, Battletrap. For his outing in Power of the Primes, Hasbro has developed Battletrap’s two components into full-on Transformers in their own right, who then merge into the Generation 1 homaging Duocon. These images give a bit more focus on the individual robots where our previous coverage was focused mainly on the combined mode, as well as showing a couple of new angles on that combined Duocon form. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Battleslash, Roadtrap, and Battletrap Additional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



