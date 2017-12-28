Toys Alliance are teasing the third entry
into their Mega Action Series. Following on from their Optimus Prime and Megatron figures (the latter set to be released in about a month), Toys Alliance will be taking on Soundwave! Details are sparse so far as all that has been released is an image showing the figure in silhouette with the caption “MAS-03?”, but Soundwave’s silhouette is distinctive enough to be recognizable. It looks like this Soundwave will sport chunky proportions in line with the buff look the MAS Optimus and Megatron received, and it also looks like Soundwave will get » Continue Reading.
