Transformers Power of the Primes Legends Class Wave 2 in Hand Images

Courtesy of Facebook pages of Planet Iacon and Singaporean Toy Store Robo Robo , we have some fresh new in package images of wave 2 Legends Class figures from Power of the Primes. It appears this wave consists of the three following figures: Roadtrip, Battleslash, and Autobot Tailgate. Roadtrip and Battleslash appear to be new molds with designs that are reminiscent of the Geneation 1 Duocon Battletrap. Although their bio on the back of the card reads "Terminate AUTOBOTS with his DUOCON partner BATTLESLASH / ROADTRAP", it is uncertain if they actually combine into one bigger figure at this