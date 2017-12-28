Transformers Power of the Primes Legends Class Wave 2 in Hand Images
Courtesy of Facebook pages of Planet Iacon and Singaporean Toy Store Robo Robo, we have some fresh new in package images of wave 2 Legends Class figures from Power of the Primes. It appears this wave consists of the three following figures: Roadtrip, Battleslash, and Autobot Tailgate. Roadtrip and Battleslash appear to be new molds with designs that are reminiscent of the Geneation 1 Duocon Battletrap. Although their bio on the back of the card reads “Terminate AUTOBOTS with his DUOCON partner BATTLESLASH / ROADTRAP“, it is uncertain if they actually combine into one bigger figure at this » Continue Reading.
It's great that the Duocons can actually combined like their Headmaster counterparts. Also, its nice that the alternate vehicle modes actually have their own separate Bot form unlike the Headmasters version.