Super_Megatron
Toyworld TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod) And TW-FS04 Roadblock (WWII Barricade) Gray


Third party company Toyworld is showing us, via Weibo, the next installments in their World War II series:*TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod) And TW-FS04 Roadblock (WWII Barricade). These figures, planned for the Studio Series scale, are inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. Both molds looks highly detailed and posable for their size, and we are sure you will be more than impressed with the images. To top it all, each figure will include small parts like a sofa, table, and more items for a great diorama or display. If you were wondering, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyworld TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod) And TW-FS04 Roadblock (WWII Barricade) Gray Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
