Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hot Pre-Order: Transformers MPG-03 Yukikaze Raiden Combiner
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:26 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,403
Hot Pre-Order: Transformers MPG-03 Yukikaze Raiden Combiner



Earlier today Takara-Tomy revealed the next in the Team Raiden Masterpiece Combiner project with MPG-03 Yukikaze.* Pre-Orders are now open globally at select retailers.* He’s retailing for about $145 USD and is due to ship in April 2023.* Read on to check our sponsors and grab your copies!* To check out all the details, hit our previous story here. Sponsor Links:*TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,648
Re: Hot Pre-Order: Transformers MPG-03 Yukikaze Raiden Combiner
Ugh has those legs like ectotron...yikes.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.