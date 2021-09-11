Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Paramount Pictures CEO*Jim Gianopulos*To Step Down, Studio To Drop Big-Budget Movies
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,124
Paramount Pictures CEO*Jim Gianopulos*To Step Down, Studio To Drop Big-Budget Movies


Paramount Pictures CEO*Jim Gianopulos*is set to step down from his position. Following the underwhelming box-office yield of Transformers: The Last Knight and China’s clampdown on foreign investments, HuaHua Media left its partnership with Paramount Pictures at the end of 2017. HuaHua Media was supposed to fund 50% of the next two Transformers movies and 25% of all Paramount movies until 2020. 2017 was not a kind year for Paramount. That year, the movie production giant saw a loss of $445 million; where $100 million loss was from Transformers: The Last Knight alone. Enter Jim Gianopulos. Mr.*Gianopulos took*decisive action &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Paramount Pictures CEO*Jim Gianopulos*To Step Down, Studio To Drop Big-Budget Movies appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Starscream 14/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Beast wars Transmetals Depth charge with firing canon incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 1997 Depth Charge With firing canon / Cyber Shark good
Transformers
10 New sealed Mix TRANSFORMERS ARMADA TRADING CARD
Transformers
Transformer G1 Dirge Commemorative Series VII
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - Quickslinger Slingshot Aerialbots Deluxe Figure NEW
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Micromaster Stormcloud & Visper Two-Pack
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.