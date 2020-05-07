Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Newage NA H22G Golden Eye (Legends Scale ?Golden Lagoon? G1 Reflector)


Newage Toys, via their Facebook account, have uploaded images of their new*NA H22G Golden Eye (Legends Scale “Golden Lagoon” G1 Reflector). This is gold variant of Newage impressive take on G1 Reflector. The colors are inspired by the classic G1 Golden Lagoon episode. Another interesting variant which follows*NA H22T Translucent Chimera (clear), and*NA H22D Rear Window (toy deco). We still have no concrete information about release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage NA H22G Golden Eye (Legends Scale “Golden Lagoon” G1 Reflector) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



