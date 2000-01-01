Today, 06:09 PM #1 AngryRubes Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2018 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 13 Letting go of few things thread I am letting go of a few things. I can provide pics if you message me. Pickup in Winnipeg, otherwise buyer pays shipping. EMT preferred. All items come with boxes and original accessories unless otherwise noted.



- FansToys Apache/Springer 165

- FansToys Rouge/Arcee 110

- FansToys Kup/Koot 130

- Takara Ramjet (Corrected BBTS Shoulder) 80

- TRNS-03 Alicon 40

- Set of 3 MakeToys Seekers (no boxes, but all accessories because I bought them that way) 350

- FansToys Quakewave original 70

- THF Ultra Magnus 90

- IT-01 Megatron 110

- Complete ABC set WeiJiang Devastator (this one may cost a bit to ship, set C is MIBS) 235



Note I will take mark items as they are sold. If you want more than one item, I can give you a better deal.

