Letting go of few things thread
I am letting go of a few things. I can provide pics if you message me. Pickup in Winnipeg, otherwise buyer pays shipping. EMT preferred. All items come with boxes and original accessories unless otherwise noted.
- FansToys Apache/Springer 165
- FansToys Rouge/Arcee 110
- FansToys Kup/Koot 130
- Takara Ramjet (Corrected BBTS Shoulder) 80
- TRNS-03 Alicon 40
- Set of 3 MakeToys Seekers (no boxes, but all accessories because I bought them that way) 350
- FansToys Quakewave original 70
- THF Ultra Magnus 90
- IT-01 Megatron 110
- Complete ABC set WeiJiang Devastator (this one may cost a bit to ship, set C is MIBS) 235
Note I will take mark items as they are sold. If you want more than one item, I can give you a better deal.