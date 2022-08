Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,777

New TF Listings Discovered ? Bumblebee Gen SS LDR Reissue & DLX Nest 1



Thanks once more to TFW’s Jtprime17 we have two more new Transformers product listings for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line: ? Bumblebee Gen SS LDR Reissue ? Bumblebee Gen SS DLX Nest 1 What these might be is anyone’s guess at the moment, although we hope to get more details on them soon. Sound off with your speculation in the discussion thread!



The post







More... Thanks once more to TFW’s Jtprime17 we have two more new Transformers product listings for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line: ? Bumblebee Gen SS LDR Reissue ? Bumblebee Gen SS DLX Nest 1 What these might be is anyone’s guess at the moment, although we hope to get more details on them soon. Sound off with your speculation in the discussion thread!The post New TF Listings Discovered – Bumblebee Gen SS LDR Reissue & DLX Nest 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________