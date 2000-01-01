Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
3rd Part Generation Toy J4ZZ For Sale - Calgary
Today, 12:11 AM
kdj771
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 66
3rd Part Generation Toy J4ZZ For Sale - Calgary
Selling because I can't find a place to fit him in with my collection. Just looking to get back what I paid - $130.
Local pickup preferred but would consider shipping.
Send me a PM and ill give you further contact info from there.
TF spotlight #1 for sale: $15. pm me
3rd party
generation toy
jazz
masterpiece
third party
