IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 Full Preview
2005 Boards member*Issy543*has just given us the heads up that the*IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 Full Preview is available via*popculthq website.
Megatron is faced with the ultimate decision. He can forge ahead on the path hes started down, or he can take the last chance at doing things by the book. Either way, Cybertron is on the verge of change, and after this, nothing will ever be the same. Creator credits:*Writer: Brian Ruckley; Artists: Anna Malkova, Beth McGuire-Smith; Colorists: Joana Lafuente, John-Paul Bove Letterers: Jake M. Wood, Neil Uyetake Cover Artists: Livio Ramondelli (Cover A), Brendan Cahill » Continue Reading.
