Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,197
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 Full Preview


2005 Boards member*Issy543*has just given us the heads up that the*IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 Full Preview is available via*popculthq website. Megatron is faced with the ultimate decision. He can forge ahead on the path hes started down, or he can take the last chance at doing things by the book. Either way, Cybertron is on the verge of change, and after this, nothing will ever be the same. Creator credits:*Writer: Brian Ruckley; Artists: Anna Malkova, Beth McGuire-Smith; Colorists: Joana Lafuente, John-Paul Bove Letterers: Jake M. Wood, Neil Uyetake Cover Artists: Livio Ramondelli (Cover A), Brendan Cahill &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #17 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
