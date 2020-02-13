|
Earthrise Hot Rod Patrol Daddy-O & Trip-Up Vehicle Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his Facebook account
, treated us with his*Earthrise Hot Rod Patrol Daddy-O & Trip-Up Vehicle Concept Art. Ken draw the alt mode concept art of both Micromasters*Daddy-O
and Trip-Up
. A great homage and update to these G1 characters. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
