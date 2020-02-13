|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Build-A-Figure Deluxe Spotted In Australia ? First Loo
Via a news tip to our TFW2005 Facebook Fan Page
we can report that the new Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Build-A-Figure Deluxe has been spotted In Australia, and with that we have our first look At Cyberverse Deluxe Grimlock. Facebook user Tyson Wade Richards was lucky to find Deluxe Cyberverse Hot Rod and Grimlock at Toyworld in Melbourne, Australia. Grimlock is a great unexpected surprise. As other Cybervese Deluxe figure, he looks pretty cartoon-accurate with improved articulation in both modes. He includes a big flame effect that you can attach into his mouth in dino mode. He also comes with Maccadam's right
