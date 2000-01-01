Today, 10:43 AM #1 UltraMarknus Springer Fanboy Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 2,061 This seems like a really good deal...too good?



So, I'm looking to purchase a TF for the first time in many years. Seems like MP Star Saber has caught my eye, in particular. So searching prices, I came across this:



http://www.ebay.com/itm/121944006156...%3AMEBIDX%3AIT



It seems as though there are KOs out there but this seller has great feedback and listing states Takara instead of "Unbranded".



Think I'm safe with this one? Thanks!! Long time guys!So, I'm looking to purchase a TF for the first time in many years. Seems like MP Star Saber has caught my eye, in particular. So searching prices, I came across this:It seems as though there are KOs out there but this seller has great feedback and listing states Takara instead of "Unbranded".Think I'm safe with this one? Thanks!!



My Feedback Thread: __________________My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus Today, 11:11 AM #2 MapleMegatron Machine War Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 240 Re: This seems like a really good deal...too good? I dont know, but it looks good. A KO would be cheaper Today, 11:18 AM #3 xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,179 Re: This seems like a really good deal...too good?



If you check his feedback, all items are marked as "private", so u don't know if it's really transformers related or not, he might be just selling beads before to boost his feedback then switch to scam collectors like us.

This is his feedback link.

http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=toy-sir&myworld=true&items=25&iid=-1&de=off&which=positive&interval=365







To compare, this is the feedback link for the famous bababobo00712 , which I bought a lot transformers from him. His feedback has all the items listed.

http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=bababobo00712&m yworld=true&items=25&iid=-1&de=off&which=positive&interval=365



This is another trustworthy seller, netclow, which I also bought quite a few items from. His feedback also has all the items he sold listed.

http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAP...e&interval=365





In another word, be very careful about this seller toy-sir!!! Be careful about this seller ( I never deal with him before, just based on experience.)If you check his feedback, all items are marked as "private", so u don't know if it's really transformers related or not, he might be just selling beads before to boost his feedback then switch to scam collectors like us.This is his feedback link.To compare, this is the feedback link for the famous bababobo00712 , which I bought a lot transformers from him. His feedback has all the items listed.This is another trustworthy seller, netclow, which I also bought quite a few items from. His feedback also has all the items he sold listed.In another word, be very careful about this seller toy-sir!!!



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________ Last edited by xueyue2; Today at 11:23 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

