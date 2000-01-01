Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:43 AM   #1
UltraMarknus
This seems like a really good deal...too good?
Long time guys!

So, I'm looking to purchase a TF for the first time in many years. Seems like MP Star Saber has caught my eye, in particular. So searching prices, I came across this:

http://www.ebay.com/itm/121944006156...%3AMEBIDX%3AIT

It seems as though there are KOs out there but this seller has great feedback and listing states Takara instead of "Unbranded".

Think I'm safe with this one? Thanks!!
Re: This seems like a really good deal...too good?
I dont know, but it looks good. A KO would be cheaper
Re: This seems like a really good deal...too good?
Be careful about this seller ( I never deal with him before, just based on experience.)

If you check his feedback, all items are marked as "private", so u don't know if it's really transformers related or not, he might be just selling beads before to boost his feedback then switch to scam collectors like us.
This is his feedback link.
http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=toy-sir&myworld=true&items=25&iid=-1&de=off&which=positive&interval=365



To compare, this is the feedback link for the famous bababobo00712 , which I bought a lot transformers from him. His feedback has all the items listed.
http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=bababobo00712&m yworld=true&items=25&iid=-1&de=off&which=positive&interval=365

This is another trustworthy seller, netclow, which I also bought quite a few items from. His feedback also has all the items he sold listed.
http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAP...e&interval=365


In another word, be very careful about this seller toy-sir!!!
sell/trade/wanted thread
