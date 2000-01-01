Be careful about this seller ( I never deal with him before, just based on experience.)
If you check his feedback, all items are marked as "private", so u don't know if it's really transformers related or not, he might be just selling beads before to boost his feedback then switch to scam collectors like us.
This is his feedback link.
http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=toy-sir&myworld=true&items=25&iid=-1&de=off&which=positive&interval=365
To compare, this is the feedback link for the famous bababobo00712 , which I bought a lot transformers from him. His feedback has all the items listed.
http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=bababobo00712&m yworld=true&items=25&iid=-1&de=off&which=positive&interval=365
This is another trustworthy seller, netclow, which I also bought quite a few items from. His feedback also has all the items he sold listed.
http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAP...e&interval=365
In another word, be very careful about this seller toy-sir!!!