Transformers Trading Card Game: Convention and Retail Versions of Blaster vs Soundwav
Via IGN, we update our reveal
of the Blaster vs. Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition set*with a closer look at the contents which shows the differences between the convention edition (G1 artwork) and the upcoming retail version (modern artwork). As promised by the TCG crew last week
, the convention edition will be available at Comic-Con, Gen Con and PAX Unplugged. Bonus round: a non-randomized Convention Pack 2019 is touring the same circuit for $15 which features Omnibots Sergeant Overdrive, Private Downshift*and Private Camshaft. This pack, along with the convention edition of the set, are expected to be available after » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.