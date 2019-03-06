|
IDW Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers Japanese Release Cover By Tajima Tasuku
Last year, Japanese publisher*Village Books*announced the Japanese release
of successful and fan-favorite*IDW*Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers. IDW’s 5-issue mini-series Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers was released in 2010, and became a fan-favorite story in the IDW Transformers universe. The Japanese release of this book has been re-scheduled for July 31st, 2019 (it was going to be release by May 30th) but now, via a listing on Amazon.jp
He has worked in several Takara Tomy Legends manga and card illustrations.
