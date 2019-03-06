Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers Japanese Release Cover By Tajima Tasuku


Last year, Japanese publisher*Village Books*announced the Japanese release of successful and fan-favorite*IDW*Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers. IDW’s 5-issue mini-series Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers was released in 2010, and became a fan-favorite story in the IDW Transformers universe. The Japanese release of this book has been re-scheduled for July 31st, 2019 (it was going to be release by May 30th) but now, via a listing on Amazon.jp, we have our first look at the amazing cover by artist*Tajima Tasuku.*He has worked in several Takara Tomy Legends manga and card illustrations. Click on the bar to see &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Last Stand Of The Wreckers Japanese Release Cover By Tajima Tasuku appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



