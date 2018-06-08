|
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1432
Friend site and sponsor*Robotkingdom
*has just shared their latest newsletter. Great pre-orders and stock items for your collections. You can check out some highlights below and then read on for the full listing. ***
***
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1432 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com
. #1 Hot Items! Exclusive Marvel Legends Marvel Luke Cage 2 Pack Luke Cage and Claire Temple. New Listings Preorder. Start Shipping on 14th June » Continue Reading.
The post ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1432
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.