Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,912
IDW Reveals First Strike Tie-Ins And New Ongoing Hasbro Series


Thanks to CBR.com*we have information about*IDW First Strike Tie-Ins And New Ongoing Hasbro Series*thar are coming this year. Comic Book Resources released an exclusive interview with IDW Editor David Hedgecock, which reveals the tie-ins the the upcoming First Strike event. The comics are all getting a one-shot like in Revolution. Also revealed are the conclusions of several current Hasbro series and the launch of two new series that will spin out of the events of First Strike: G.I. Joe: Unmasked and ROM &#38; the Micronauts. In addition, next week will see the release of the free First Strike #0, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Reveals First Strike Tie-Ins And New Ongoing Hasbro Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH and JAMES RAIZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
