|
IDW Reveals First Strike Tie-Ins And New Ongoing Hasbro Series
Thanks to CBR.com
*we have information about*IDW First Strike Tie-Ins And New Ongoing Hasbro Series*thar are coming this year. Comic Book Resources released an exclusive interview with IDW Editor David Hedgecock, which reveals the tie-ins the the upcoming First Strike event. The comics are all getting a one-shot like in Revolution. Also revealed are the conclusions of several current Hasbro series and the launch of two new series that will spin out of the events of First Strike: G.I. Joe: Unmasked and ROM & the Micronauts. In addition, next week will see the release of the free First Strike #0, » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Reveals First Strike Tie-Ins And New Ongoing Hasbro Series
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...