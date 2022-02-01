|
|
|
Today, 12:43 AM
|
#2
|
|
Re: Motormaster - Yellowing Plastic?
From the Motormaster Yellowing thread
on TFW:
Quote:
|
U.S. batch numbers: 20521, 20831, 21131, 21171, 21231, 21271, 21321,
Canada batch numbers: 20911,
U.K./Germany/Europe batch numbers: 20831, 20881, 20891
Australia batch numbers: 20521, 20831, 20911, 21011, 21091
Japan batch numbers:
Shared batch numbers: 20831,
In addition, I will be separating the batch numbers by if they have pre-yelllowed out of the box or not.
Pre-yelllowed batches: 20521, 20831, 20891 (slight discoloration), 20911 (slight discoloration),
Still-gray batches: 20521, 20831, 20881, 21011, 21091, 21131, 21321, 21171, 21271
As for Yellowing, I'm not sure. People have reported their Cyclonus's and Netflix Soundwave have started to yellow. Oh, also the blue on SS86 Spike (but a bit more subtle).
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:15 AM.