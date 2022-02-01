Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:22 AM   #1
Grimlocked
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 103
Question Motormaster - Yellowing Plastic?
Hey everyone, after Gamestop accidentally sold my pre-order on Motormaster but was able to get me a new one (After 2 weeks) I realized the one I bought has one of the affected batch codes with yellowing plastic.

What exactly does yellowing plastic indicate and is it something that is worth the hassle in trying to find a new one?

Thanks.
Today, 12:43 AM   #2
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,442
Re: Motormaster - Yellowing Plastic?
From the Motormaster Yellowing thread on TFW:

Quote:
U.S. batch numbers: 20521, 20831, 21131, 21171, 21231, 21271, 21321,
Canada batch numbers: 20911,
U.K./Germany/Europe batch numbers: 20831, 20881, 20891
Australia batch numbers: 20521, 20831, 20911, 21011, 21091
Japan batch numbers:
Shared batch numbers: 20831,

In addition, I will be separating the batch numbers by if they have pre-yelllowed out of the box or not.

Pre-yelllowed batches: 20521, 20831, 20891 (slight discoloration), 20911 (slight discoloration),
Still-gray batches: 20521, 20831, 20881, 21011, 21091, 21131, 21321, 21171, 21271
As for Yellowing, I'm not sure. People have reported their Cyclonus's and Netflix Soundwave have started to yellow. Oh, also the blue on SS86 Spike (but a bit more subtle).
