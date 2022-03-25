Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers EarthSpark New Teaser Trailer


We have a new teaser trailer of the upcoming new Transformers EarthSpark cartoon for your viewing pleasure. This a 30-second short video, shared via the Transformers and Nickelodeon Instagram and Paramount + Twitter*and YouTube where we can see Optimus Prime transforming from truck to robot mode as well as some scenes with Bumblebee, the new Autobots and the human characters. Transformers EarthSpark will debut this November via Paramount + and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then let us &#187; Continue Reading.

