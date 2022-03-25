We have a new teaser trailer of the upcoming new Transformers EarthSpark cartoon for your viewing pleasure. This a 30-second short video, shared via the Transformers
and Nickelodeon
Instagram and Paramount + Twitter
*and YouTube
where we can see Optimus Prime transforming from truck to robot mode as well as some scenes with Bumblebee, the new Autobots and the human characters. Transformers EarthSpark will debut this November via Paramount +
and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then let us » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers EarthSpark New Teaser Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...